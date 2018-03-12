300V & 8100: What’s the difference?

As the top-of-the-line, full synthetic racing oil with Motul’s technical expertise crammed into it, 300V is the brand’s most popular product. When it comes to picking the right motor oil, the most common question is, which is more suited for my car, the 300V or 8100?

The 300V is cutting-edge stuff, and while you certainly can use it in every application, it doesn’t mean you should do so. When it comes to motor oil, there are so many different machines and types of usage of each machine that it’s not really a case of which is best, but rather, which is most suitable.

Here we explain the differences between 300V and 8100 so you can choose the most suitable product for your application and vehicle.

The most important thing to know is that 300V is truly a racing oil. Mechanics at the Dakar Rally or Le Mans endurance race empty a can of the stuff into the competition vehicles they service, and it’s the exact same stuff that you can buy off-the-shelf at your local Motul dealer or service provider.

Racing oils provide the same things that “street” (or regular) oils do: Improve power, protect the engine, and improve the reliability and longevity of components. 300V is a very specific product, and there are even different formulations for different racing applications, from sprint races to endurance rallies.

300V does its job well, but unlike 8100, it’s designed – as is typical of a racing lubricant – to have a more frequent replacement interval than a street oil like 8100. 8100, as a high-quality lubricant, can be changed at your car’s stated service intervals while 300V would require replacing far sooner for the optimum performance.

So, besides those with actual racing cars, who should use 300V? Avid motor sports enthusiasts whose vehicle are in a high state of tune or which are used regularly at track days or sporting events such as time attacks, gymkhana, or drag races. And that’s not to say 8100 can’t do it either – those who attend occasional track days but do a majority of driving on normal roads will find 8100 up to the task.