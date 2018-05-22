$308-M cruise port proposal sent to Palace

As part of its mandate to build more infrastructure and facilities to help boost the Philippine tourism industry, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) has submitted to Malacañang a proposal to construct a $308-million cruise port in Parañaque City.

In a statement released last week, TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Pocholo D. Paragas said they forwarded to the Office of the President the proposal of Sureste Properties Inc. for the Development of the Solaire Cruise Center on May 9.

The proponent Enrique K. Razon of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. (the developer of Solaire) and International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and consultant Guillaume Lucci presented the Solaire Cruise and Yachting Centre (SCYC) to President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The proposal includes marine and terminal facilities, homeport and port-of-call operations, an expanded harbor offering dining, shopping, entertainment and maritime recreation, and walkable esplanades and plazas. The impact of the proposal is envisioned on four fronts. First, it aims to be a catalyst for economic development.

Second, it plans to bring home Filipinos who are working in cruise tourism and accelerate development of seafarer training in the Philippines. Third, it hopes to reduce pressure on airports. Lastly, it aspires to develop a Philippines-centric cruise industry with a domestic itinerary.

The timeline for the implementation of the SCYC is in the next two (2) to ten (10) years.

The development of a cruise port facility in Manila is one of the projects in the National Cruise Tourism Development Strategy. Manila has been identified as a strategic location for cruise tourism in the National Tourism Development Plan.

Pursuant to the Department of Tourism (DOT) Department Order No. 2017-48, TIEZA has been designated as the lead agency responsible in the construction and development of the cruise-dedicated port in Manila, and in other priority ports in the country. TIEZA is working together with the Cruise Tourism Development Committee (CTDC) in ensuring that the Philippines is cruise-ready, cruise-friendly, attractive to market, and maximizes the benefits of cruise tourism for the inclusive growth of the destinations and the country.

President Duterte expressed no objection to the proposal subject to the compliance of all government required permits and environmental clearances.

The other government agencies represented also supported the private initiative, with Department of

Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade emphasizing the urgent need for a dedicated port for cruise and complementary facilities, as the current constraints of the Manila Harbor do not produce a conducive environment for cruise passengers and poses delays in the cargo handling of the port area.

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago gave the proponent the go signal to develop a private commercial cruise terminal port facility located at Brgy. Tambo, Paranaque City subject to the submission of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

The project shall be applied for designation as a Tourism Enterprise Zone (TEZ) of TIEZA, under which the proponent can avail of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and pursue other workable expectations.

TIEZA is also inviting bidders for the Consultancy Services on the Feasibility Study for the Construction of a Cruise Port Facility and Terminal in the cities covering portions of Paranaque, and Pasay cities.

The subject area covers the bay area of the CCP complex, particularly the CCP-owned area subject of the TIEZA-CCP Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and is extended to cover the bay area of Entertainment City in Paranaque. This Feasibility Study is a precedent step to the master planning of the Cruise Port Project on the identified feasible location and the detailed engineering design requirements.

CARMELA I. HUELAR