‘Miss U’ coronation a working day

MalacaÑang on Thursday said work and classes would not be suspended on Monday, January 30, despite calls by a lawmaker in honor of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a statement, said January 30 “will still be a working day.” Medialdea added that January 27, a day before the Chinese New Year, is also not a holiday. Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo earlier urged Malacañang to declare January 30 a non-working holiday to give Filipinos “the opportunity to witness in their own backyard a contest where Filipinas have proven to excel and become certified champions in beauty and brains.” But the Palace, in a previously-issued order, said while it fully supports the Miss Universe pageant, the event should not get in the way of government work.