31 dead in Kabul suicide bombing

KABUL: A suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul on Sunday killed at least 31 people and wounded 54 others, the health ministry said.

The new death toll given by spokesman Wahid Majroh could not be immediately confirmed. But a police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that at least 25 people had been killed and 70 wounded.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, the latest attack on election preparations.

The assaults underscore growing concerns about security in the lead-up to legislative elections scheduled for October 20, which are seen as a test-run for next year’s presidential poll.

“It happened at the entrance gate of the center. It was a suicide attack,” Dawood Amin, city police chief, told Agence France-Presse.

The center in the heavily Shiite-populated neighbourhood in the west of the city was also being used by people to register for national identification certificates, which they need to sign up to vote.

Footage on Ariana TV showed pools of blood and shattered glass on the street.

Angry crowds shouted “Death to the government!” and “Death to the Taliban!” There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Taliban have denied they were involved.

A wounded man in a hospital bed wept as he told Ariana TV: “I don’t know where my daughters are. God damn the attackers!”

A witness to the attack named Akbar told Tolo TV: “Now we know the government cannot provide us security: we have to get armed and protect ourselves.”

Photos posted on social media purportedly of the scene showed several bodies on the ground and a badly damaged two-storey building.

Afghanistan began registering voters on April 14 for the long-delayed legislative elections.

Officials have acknowledged that security is a major concern as the Taliban and other militant groups control or contest large swathes of the country.

Afghan police and troops have been tasked with protecting polling centers, even as they struggle to get the upper hand against insurgents on the battlefield.

AFP