31 Hot air balloons take off at Clark

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga: Thirty-one hot air balloons soared and gave kaleidoscopic view in the skies during the opening of the 21st Philippine International Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF) here on Thursday. Organizers said countries in Asia, Europe and North America participate in this year’s signature event held at the Omni Aviation Complex here for four days until February 12. Aside from the hot air balloons that will hover the skies inside the aerobatic pilots will perform stirring flying maneuvers and choreographed routines never been seen in normal flights. The aerobatic show is led by pilot Sean Clarke aboard his Champion Decathlon. Joy Roa, lead organizer of this year’s event, said the balloon bursting, one of the most anticipated events, will have exciting demo of precision flying. Pilots fly a light aircraft over the runway and attempt to burst small, helium-filled balloons released from the ground. The hot air balloon fiesta started in 1994, with the main goal of jumpstarting the local economy and uplifting the morale of communities in Central Luzon after the eruption of Mount Pinatubo.