31 Nazarene devotees hurt in Quiapo procession — report

AT least 31 devotees of the Black Nazarene were hurt during a thanksgiving procession at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Sunday, according to a radio report.

The report said devotees, who experienced dizziness and fainted, were immediately brought to nearby medical tents stationed around the church in anticipation of the devotees expected to gather for the public veneration of the Black Nazarene as part of the annual Catholic Church tradition of showing the image every Good Friday, December 31 and on January 9, when millions celebrate its feast day or the “Traslacion.”

On December 29, the Manila Police District (MPD) advised motorists to take alternate routes this Sunday as the following roads would be closed from 1 a.m. onwards:

* Southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda;

* Eastbound lane of Recto Avenue from Rizal Avenue to SH Loyola Street;

* Westbound lane of España Boulevard from P. Campa to Lerma Street.

All vehicles coming from España Boulevard bound for Roxas Boulevard, South Pier Zone or Taft Avenue are advised to turn right to P. Campa Street, then toward Fugoso Street. RAADEE S. SAUSA