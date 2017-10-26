31 proposals up at conservation meet

Thirty-one proposals from 24 countries will be debated in the 12th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP12) that opened at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Monday.

CMS Executive Secretary Bradnee Chambers said: “CMS COP12 comes at a critical time for wildlife conservation. Our wildlife is not an optional extra, but the basis upon which all our livelihoods and progress depend. Only by integrating wildlife conservation with sustainable development will we be able to protect the remaining species on Earth, species from which we benefit in so many different ways.”

Notably, ten vulture species and the Steppe Eagle could be included in Appendix I, which protects migratory species threatened with extinction. Giraffes, which are not safeguarded by any convention, will be considered for inclusion in Appendix II for species that need or would significantly benefit from international cooperation.

At COP12, CMS will strengthen its work with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) to conserve African carnivores. The new initiative will benefit the African lion, the cheetah and eopard as well as the African wild dog.

At a special event last night several, Germany, Monaco, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the European Commission were recognized as Migratory Species Champions for their long-term support to initiatives that benefit migratory species conservation. Each champion has led actions to halt large-scale declines in species across the board and will urge others to take up this role in support of the convention’s goals.

CMS12 will also consider:

• Proposals to include the Gobi bear, African wild ass, chinkara (antelope species), the Przewalski’s Horse and South American bats, as well as all subspecies of leopards under the CMS Appendices;

• The endangered Whale Shark for inclusions in Appendix I;

• Draft resolutions on bycatch and marine debris, including ghost nets (fishing nets that have been left or lost in the ocean);

• A new intergovernmental task force to address the illegal killing of migratory birds in Asia;

• A Multi-Species Action Plan to better protect 15 species of Old World vultures;

• An Action Plan for the Americas’ Flyways to coordinate conservation work in the Western Hemisphere;

• Single-species Action Plans for the European turtle dove, Far Eastern curlew, Baer’s pochard and European roller;

• An African Elephant Action Plan, developed under the aegis of CITES; and

• A Conservation Roadmap for the critically endangered African wild ass. Fewer than 70 animals remain in the wild.

CMS COP12 will also tackle cross-cutting issues concerning ecological networks, climate change and renewable energy.

Many of the proposals on CMS Appendices are submitted jointly, reflecting growing transnational concern about the accelerating decline of biodiversity.

Species covered by CMS are listed on one or both of two appendices, according to the degree of protection they need.

“The coming days in Manila will demonstrate our collective will and commitment to conserving migratory animals on a global scale. It will also help to highlight the many linkages between wildlife conservation and the Sustainable Development Goals agreed by the world’s governments in 2015,” Chambers said.

COP12 will be watched closely by prospective parties to the convention. Ahead of this week’s summit, Bhutan and Cambodia both confirmed they were actively seeking accession to CMS with membership likely in the near future. Malaysia has also indicated it is strongly considering joining the convention.

Delegates at the five-day summit will address contentious issues including, for the first time, aquatic wild meat and recreational in-water interaction with aquatic mammals. In addition, guidelines will be presented on boat-based wildlife watching and legislation proposed on the live capture of whales, dolphins and porpoises, and assessing the impacts of marine noise on migratory species and their prey.