MINING FIRM TO BUILD AGRI HIGH SCHOOL IN ITOGON

An agricultural secondary school that would help the mining municipality of Itogon support the national government’s program on basic education will soon rise in this municipality. Philex Mining Corporation is providing its host town of Itogon a P16-million classroom building in Sitio Ayosip, Brgy. Poblacion as its way of supporting the Department of Education’s K to 12 program. Last week, local officials led by Gov. Crescencio Pacalso and Itogon Mayor Vic Palangdan with Philex Mining CEO and President Eulalio Austin Jr., and Department of Education – CAR Regional Director Beatriz Torno, Mines and Geosciences Bureau – CAR Regional Director Fay Apil and other stakeholders signed a memorandum of agreement for the project, then a ground-breaking followed.

THOM F. PICAñA