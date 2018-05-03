32 Calabarzon towns, cities ‘areas of concern’

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Police have identified 32 towns and cities and 50 barangay (villages) in Calabarzon as “areas of concern” in the May 14 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections.

Calabarzon groups Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon in Southern Luzon.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon police regional director, on Wednesday described the 82 places as “election watchlist areas” or hotspots.

He said the assessment was based on history and intense rivalry among contending parties that could drive people to engage in violent acts, employ private armed groups or cause loose firearms in the hands of unqualified individuals to proliferate.

The 82 towns, cities and villages were also classified according to serious armed threats posed by the communist New People’s Army (NPA) and other rebel groups.

The areas of concern in Cavite are the towns of Carmona, Maragondon, Rosario and Tanza and the cities of Bacoor, Dasmariñas, Imus and Trece Martires.

In Laguna, the areas of concern are the town of Calauan and the cities of San Pedro and San Pablo.

In Batangas, the towns of Balayan, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, Lian, Mataas na Kahoy, Nasugbu, Santa Teresita and Tuy and Tanauan City are listed as areas of concern.

The town of Rodriguez (formerly Montalban) and Antipolo City in Rizal are also listed as areas of concern.

In Quezon, the areas of concern are the towns of Catanauan, General Luna, General Nakar, Lopez, Lucban, Mauban, Mulanay, Real and San Francisco.

A city or municipality is classified as an area of concern if there were recent attacks against village officials or candidates there or where NPA rebels operating were believed to be collecting permit-to-campaign fees.

In April alone, police records showed four armed attacks on barangay officials in Calabarzon.