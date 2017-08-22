32 nabbed in drug sweeps in Olongapo

The Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO) conducted a “One Time Big Time” (OTBT) anti-illegal drug operation here on August 19 and arrested 32 suspects involved in using or selling illegal substances.

Police said the arrests were made during 12 simultaneous buy-busts and through 24-hour checkpoints in the whole city manned by peronnel from six police stations including the Olongapo Police Public Safety Company,

City Intelligence Branch, police stations and the City Police Anti-Drug Enforcement Unit working as one in the relentless campaign against illegal drugs and criminality in the city.

The OTBT operation netted 70 pieces of heat-resistant plastic sachets of shabu approximately weighing 12.62 grams, buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, one tricycle and one Toyota Innova.

Those arrested are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Senior Supt. Melchor Baliuag Cabalza 3rd, OCPO director, said the operation is just one of the many OTBTs that will be conducted to ensure that the Olongapo police are winning in the war against illegal drugs that the Philippine National Police is waging in support of the nationwide Project Double Barrel Reloaded.