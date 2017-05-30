32 village officials on drug list

Manila police have placed 32 barangay (village) chairmen and barangay kagawad (councilmen) on a drug watch list provided to Mayor Joseph Estrada, including a village chairman who was shot and killed last Friday.

This was announced after the Manila Police District (MPD) said they have established the identity of the gunman behind the killing of Angelito Sarmiento.

MPD chief Joel Coronel confirmed Sarmiento was on the MPD’s list of village officials involved in drugs.

Estrada said they will be monitoring those included in the list after being briefed by the MPD chief on the city’s anti-drug operations.

“There are monitoring 32 of them, Chairman Sarmiento was one of them. We are monitoring them, so in time we’ll come up with a report,” he added.

Estrada has directed Coronel to continue investigating the case of Sarmiento, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside his house in Malate district.

Last October, he bared his own “narco-list” of city officials who are either using drugs or working with drug traffickers.

Estrada said “a few” in the village level have already been confirmed to be on drugs.

In November, he also ordered 896 village chairmen to submit themselves to drug testing in light of the previous month’s police raid on the Islamic Center in Quiapo district.

The results of the drug test will soon be released, according to the Manila Barangay Bureau and Manila Health Department.