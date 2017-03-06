320 Pinoys displaced in Qatar fire

Some 320 Filipinos lost their belongings while one was injured when a fire broke out at their company quarters in Al Shahaniya, Qatar.

The fire started about 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the complex that houses at least one thousand workers.

The fire that lasted four hours affected the second and third floors of the building. There were no casualties.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration immediately extended help to the affected Filipinos who were in need of clothes, toiletries and food.

Roussel Reyes, Charge d’Affaires at the Philippine Embassy Doha, said the embassy will issue new passports to the fire victims. Jaime R. Pilapil