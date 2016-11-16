33 confirmed Zika cases–DOH chief

As of November 13, according to Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, there were 33 confirmed Zika cases in the country.

“We have 12 in Iloilo, four in Bacoor [Cavite], three in Mandaluyong City, three in Calamba City [Laguna], two in Antipolo City [Rizal], two in Las Pinas City, two in Muntinlupa City, one in Cebu, one in Quezon City, one in Makati City, one in Caloocan City and one in Manila,” Ubial said on Tuesday.

The cities of Mandaluyong, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Makati and Caloocan; Manila; and Quezon City are all in Metro Manila.

Only four regions have been affected: Region 6, Region 7, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), and National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila).

Region 6 has the most number of cases with 12, followed by NCR with 11, Calabarzon with nine and Region 7 with one.

The only Zika case involving a pregnant patient is recorded in Cebu.

The 22-year-old woman is expected to give birth in January next year, Enrique Tayag, DOH assistant secretary, said.

This patient had two ultrasounds since she got infected with the Zika virus and results showed that the baby has no signs of any fetal abnormalities, according to Tayag.

The virus, transmitted by aedes aegypti, the same mosquito transmitting dengue and chikungunya, causes babies to be born with unusually big heads.

Reports worldwide showed that it can also be transferred through sexual intercourse and blood transfusion.

Reported cases were only caused by mosquito bites.

Symptoms of the disease include rashes, fever and conjunctivitis. Micah Vardeleon