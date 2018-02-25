33 drug suspects fall in Quezon City

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested 33 drug suspects over the weekend in line with its intensified anti-criminality and anti-illegal drug operations.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Masambong Police (Station-2), under Supt. Carlito Mantala, first arrested in a buy-bust the Bernardinos—Rey, 41, Ronald, 40, Danilo, 27, Raymond,22; and Bonifacio Penero, 20, all from Barangay (village) Bagong Pag-asa, at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Seized from the suspects were six sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money.

Talipapa Police Station (Station-3) personnel under Supt. Danilo Mendoza also arrested Gerardo Guambor, 43, of

Barangay Pasong Tamo late Friday in San Roque, Barangay Road, Pasong Tamo.

Police on patrol saw the suspect surreptitiously disposing of a sachet of shabu as he tried to scamper away when approached by lawmen who apprehended him. Confiscated from him was the sachet of shabu.

Station 3 policemen also arrested Loreto Andan Jr., 37, of Barangay Pasong Tamo at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Macaba Compound, Upper Banlat, after a concerned citizen tipped off the police about the ongoing illegal drug activity of the suspect who was caught while sniffing shabu.

Operatives of Station 3 meanwhile arrested Melinda Alunday, 36, of Barangay Tandang Sora at 9:15 p.m. on Friday in a buy-bust at the Pantranco Compound, Himlayan Rd., Barangay Tandang Sora. One sachet of shabu and the buy-bust money were recovered from her.

Novaliches Police Station (Station 4) under Supt. Carlito Grijaldo arrested Grace Lorenzo, 26, of Barangay San Agustin, and Leilani Alueta, 39, of Caloocan City, at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday along Citizen St., Interville III, Subdv., Mangahan, Novaliches.

Police conducting Oplan Galugad chanced upon the suspects holding a sachet of shabu and when frisked, they were found with two more sachets of shabu.

Vincent Cuenca, 47, Melchor De Jesus, 23, and Ardie Delos Santos, 30, all from Novaliches, were also arrested in a buy-bust operation, at about 4:30 p.m., near Sarmiento St., Quirino Highway, Barangay Nova Proper. Seized from them were eight sachets of shabu, the buy-bust money, one black Honda Beat scooter and one black Kawasaki Fury motorcycle.

Batasan (Station 6) policemen under Supt. Rossel Cejas arrested Benedict Ronald, 29, of Barangay Payatas along Santan St., Area A. Seized from him were three sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money.

Station 6 police also arrested Jonwel Jayme, 25, Aurelio Beldad, 29, both of Barangay Payatas, while Wilmar Pat, 20, of Barangay Bagong Silangan, were nabbed along Pampanga St., Group 3, area B. Confiscated from the suspects were seven sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money.

Cubao Police (Station 7) operatives under Supt. Louise Benjie Tremor arrested in a buy-bust Alberto Lamoste, 51, Jessa Misa, 38, and Vernee Lamban, 41, all from Cubao, in Lamoste’s residence at Natib St., Barangay Kaunlaran. Confiscated were five sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Station 7 police also arrested Dennis Romulo, 40, at 11:30 p.m., on Friday inside room 205 of an apartelle in Cubao. Seized from him were eight sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money. Romulo is in the police watchlist as pusher and drug user.

SDEU operatives of Project 4 Police (Station 8) under Supt. Ariel Capocao arrested Mary Rose Pagdalian, 32, Jolina Legaspi, 19, Joaquin Gammad, 37, all from Cubao; Jesielyn Adonay, 31, of Baras, Rizal, and Warren Dela Paz, 38, of Antipolo, at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday along 21st Ave., Barangay Tagumpay, Project 4. Confiscated from them were seven sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Also arrested in another buy-bust in the same village was Oscar de Guzman, 61. Seized from him were three sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money.

Kamuning (Station 10) policemen under Supt. Christian de la Cruz arrested in a buy-bust Roger Chavez, 64, Victor Prado, 40, both from Barangay Pinyahan, and Jelyn Utay, 32, of Barangay Central. Seized from them were four sachets of shabu.

Drug charges were filed against all of the arrested suspects.