Hong Kong stocks open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day’s gains on Tuesday as traders tracked another positive lead from Wall Street ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen later in the week and the start of US earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent, or 105.13 points to 25,605.19 at the open.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.35 percent, or 11.11 points, to 3,201.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, declined 0.15 percent, or 2.79 points, to 1,902.58.