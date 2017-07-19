Suspected foreign terrorist arrested in Zamboanga – Coast Guard

A suspected foreign terrorist has been detained in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Abdulwalid Ibno Y Mohammad, 38, and identified as a Malaysian has been seen with the Abu Sayyaf, the PCG said.

Mohammad was apprehended while on board a black vehicle with plate number ACB 4382 during a foot patrol in the vicinity of Taha Wharf, Baliwasan Sea Side, Zamboanga City about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon inspection prior to boarding a vessel bound for Mapun, Tawi-Tawi, the suspect was found to have no passport and other necessary travel documents.

The PCG boarding team escorted the suspect, together with four others, on board its vehicle to Coast Guard Station Zamboanga for documentation and profiling.

The PCG coordinated with the Philippine National Explosive Ordnance Disposal (PNP EOD), which brought a K9 to sniff out possible bombs. WILLIAM DEPASUPIL

