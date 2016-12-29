34 hurt in Leyte town plaza blast

HILONGOS, Leyte: At least 34 persons watching an amateur boxing bout were injured in an explosion at the town plaza here Wednesday night.

Leyte police provincial director Supt. Franco Simborio said it was already fourth boxing bout when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded around 9 p.m. at a crowded plaza.

The plaza packed with about 500 audience, was just across the municipal hall and local police station. The boxing event is part of the town’s fiesta celebration.

Simborio believed that the bombing could be an act of retaliation from an arrested drug suspect.

The police official disclosed that an improvised 81 mm mortar was used in the second explosion, but was in “low order” or did not completely explode.

“The two bombs used had a strong magnitude that may have killed a lot of people when exploded at the same time,” said Simborio, who was at the crime scene few hours after the incident.

Mayor Alberto Villahermosa recalled in a phone interview that the second bomb exploded 30 seconds after the first blast.

“We didn’t expect this. There was no bomb threat prior to this incident. We were caught by surprise when this happened since we are a peace loving town,” Villahermosa said.

The mayor also believed that this could be retaliation of their campaign against criminality, resulting to the arrest of Muslims involved in car theft, illegal drugs and production of fake money.

“I’m not blaming Muslim residents in our town as suspect in the bombing, but we’re looking at all possibilities,” the mayor added.

Initially, 34 were injured. Most of them have been confined at the Hilongos District Hospital and Leyte Baptist Hospital.

At least four victims were referred to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City and one to the Living Hope Hospital in Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Most of the victims suffered foot injuries

At least 46 Department of Health doctors and medical volunteers from nearby towns rushed to this town to assist the victims.

Antonina Ruiz Dapile, local chief doctor said the 25-bed capacity Hilongos District Hospital has accommodated 40 patients after the blast.

Among the victims is Domingo Liba, 60 who said that he must have been dead had the second bomb exploded. Following the first blast, he carried his wounded son who suffered left leg bone injury. The son is now at EVRMC.

Four of his family members – three children and a grandchild – were wounded.

Also hurt was Jesyl Managbanag, 26 who is five-month pregnant and is being treated at the local hospital due to minor injuries. Her baby is already safe.

The police have been reviewing the recorded CCTV footage for possible identification of the suspects. Follow up investigation is still ongoing.

Hilongos town is about 152 kilometers south of Tacloban City, the regional capital. It is a second class town in Leyte with regular daily ferry trips to Cebu and Bohol. PNA

PNA/CC