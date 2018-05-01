3,460 Jobs up for grabs in Central Luzon

TARLAC: At least 3,460 overseas and local jobs are up for grabs in the 2018 Labor Day job and business fairs in Central Luzon. Zenaida Angara-Campita, Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) regional director, said 124 participating companies from various industries are offering about 2,865 job vacancies for local employment. They are also expecting about 565 job vacancies for overseas employment from 12 licensed recruitment agencies that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration already processed. Vacancies in local companies include jobs for production operators, customer service representatives, sales clerks, quality control inspectors, sewers, cashiers, drivers, and accounting staff. Overseas job openings include machine operators, welders, housekeepers, domestic helpers, construction workers, automotive mechanics, heavy equipment drivers, caretakers, riggers, nurses, and waiters or waitresses. With the theme “Pagpupugay sa Manggagawang Pilipino: Dangal ng Lahi, Kabalikat sa Progresibong Pagbabago!” the job and business fairs will be held simultaneously at Bulwagan ng mga Gobernador in Tarlac provincial capitol; Robinsons Starmills in Pampanga; Nicanor V. Guillermo Convention Center in Marilao, Bulacan; Rizal Triangle in Olongapo City; Sentro Baler Dr. Juan C. Angara Memorial Hall in Aurora; and Cabanatuan City hall grounds in Nueva Ecija. A similar activity will be held on Wednesday at the Bataan People’s Center.