35 Egyptian police killed in Islamist ambush

CAIRO: At least 35 Egyptian police officers have been killed in an ambush by Islamist fighters near the Bahariya oasis in the country’s Western Desert, security and medical sources said Saturday, in a rare flare-up outside the Sinai Peninsula. The interior ministry said security forces hunting down Islamist militants in the region were attacked late Friday on a road to the Bahariya oasis, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Cairo. An official statement said a number of the attackers were killed, but did not give any figures for losses on either side. According to a source close to the security services, the convoy was hit by rocket fire. The attackers also used explosive devices. There has not yet been a claim of responsibility. A fake claim in the name of the small extremist group Hasm, reported by multiple local media, spread on social media soon after the attack. Since the army removed President Mohamed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, extremist groups have increased their attacks on the military and police.

AFP