351 slain, 38,160 busted in Bulacan

BULACAN: About 351 armed drug suspects were killed in anti-drug operations while 38,160 drug users and pushers have surrendered since July 1, 2016 based on a report of the Bulacan Police on the all-out war against illegal drugs in the province.

The acting Bulacan police director. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., said the relentless anti-drug drive continues to gain significant ground, adding that 507 of the 569 barangay (villages) in the province (89.58 percent) have been “cleared” of the drug menace.

Caramat disclosed during the Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting that from July 1, 2016 to May 15, 2017, the total number of surrendered users was 37,134 while drug pushers were 1,026. Aleast 351 armed drug dealers who engaged lawmen in gunfights were killed while 3,140 were arrested during the 2,069 operations conducted.

Caramat said Barangay Masukol in Paombong, Barangay Kabayunan in Dona Remedios Trinidad and Barangay Bubulung Munti on San Ildefonso have been unaffected.