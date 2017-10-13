The Manila Times Online

Friday, October 13, 2017
    Some flights cancelled due to bad weather

    SOME flights were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

    These are:

    * PAL Express 2P2084/2P2085 (Manila-Basco-Manila)

    * Skyjet M8-816/M8-817 (Manila-Basco-Manila)

    * Cebu Pacific 5J506/5J507 (Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila)

    The airlines said that affected passengers would be re-accommodated on the next available flights.

    Tropical storm “Odette” (international name: Khanun) was traversing extreme Northern Luzon after it made landfall over the town of Gonzaga in Northern Cagayan early this morning.  BENJIE L. VERGARA

     

