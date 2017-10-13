The Manila Times Online

Some flights cancelled due to bad weather

SOME flights were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

These are:

* PAL Express 2P2084/2P2085 (Manila-Basco-Manila)

* Skyjet M8-816/M8-817 (Manila-Basco-Manila)

* Cebu Pacific 5J506/5J507 (Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila)

The airlines said that affected passengers would be re-accommodated on the next available flights.

Tropical storm “Odette” (international name: Khanun) was traversing extreme Northern Luzon after it made landfall over the town of Gonzaga in Northern Cagayan early this morning. BENJIE L. VERGARA