    36 bodies recovered in mall fire identified

    DAVAO CITY: Authorities identified 10 more of the charred bodies recovered after the Dec. 23 NCCC mall fire in Davao CIty, bringing to 36 the total number of identified remains.

    As of 2:40 a.m. Dec. 27, only one of the 37 bodies recovered over the weekend remains to be identified. Another missing person, the 38th, in the local government’s official list has yet to be found.

    In the official list, they named the 36 positively-identified victims as:

    1. Sismar, Jeffrey
    2. Bongcayao, Mary Louielyn
    3. Bangoy, Kurtchin Angela
    4. Pabelonia, Joy
    5. Garzon, Christen
    6. Quimsing, Jim Benedict
    7. Basalan, Jonas
    8. Samontina, Jessica
    9. Quimpo, Venus Joy
    10. Limosnero, Jimboy
    11. Ferraren, Christine Joy
    12. Montanez, Rosyl
    13. Artiaga, Missy Rose
    14. Muyco, Rhenzi Nova
    15. Roble, Ivan Nebelle
    16. Yorsua, Elyn Joy
    17. Bacaling, Shiela Mae
    18. Antipuesto, Roderick
    19. Abad, Nancy Loyd
    20. Solis, Jessica
    21. Liwaya, Charlyn
    22. Ga-a, Melvin
    23. Generales, Regine
    24. Celestial, Gantioco
    25. Celades, Apple Jane
    26. Adlawan, Ian Kiem
    27. Entera, Lister Jade
    28. Piñajiro, Analiza
    29. Alviola, Christine
    30. Constantinopla, Roderick
    31. Zacarias, Dresiree Gayle
    32. Matundo, Johani
    33. Apalacio, Iana
    34. Daloro, Maryjoy
    35. Balcao, Randy
    36. Obo, Janine Joy


    Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio visited the wake of some of the victims on Tuesday afternoon and condoled with the grieving families. She vowed an in-depth probe of the fire that hit the NCCC Mall two days before Christmas and assured victims’ families of the city government’s assistance.

    Still listed as missing persons are:

    1. Demafeliz, Mikko; and
    2. Moreno, Alexandra. PNA

    PNA/CC

