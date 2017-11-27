Mindanao schools told to ditch Christmas parties

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Instead of the traditional classroom Christmas party, public schools in Northern Mindanao have been encouraged to hold community outreach, especially for displaced residents of Marawi City.

Allan Farnazo, Department of Education (DepEd-10) director, said public schools should try to opt for an “alternative Christmas celebration” where students, their parents and teachers are to conduct an outreach for Marawi children whose families are temporarily seeking temporary shelter across the region.

In a memorandum issued to all school divisions, Farnazo said it is time to break away from the usual classroom parties, in which students would exchange gifts to celebrate the spirit of the Yuletide season.

Students can also pool their resources and forward the gifts intended for their classmates to Marawi children, Farnazo said.

To motivate the schools, Farnazo said DepEd-10 has organized a Search for the Best Alternative Christmas celebration. Winners will be announced on January 9 next year.

At the height of the five-month-long Marawi crisis, schoolchildren in the region have already donated 3,000 gift boxes to soldiers and displaced children consisting of toiletries, canned goods, bottled water and letters of encouragement.