The Manila Times Online

A member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) and his son were shot dead by armed men, believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who barged into their home in San Francisco, Quezon, on Wednesday night.

Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Parayno, commander of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division (ID), identified the victims as Manolito Alcantara, 48, and his son Randy, 29.

Parayno said the older Alcantara was unarmed when the attack happened.

A separate police report said the victims were having dinner at about 7:30 p.m. when the suspected communist rebels, armed with long and short firearms, entered their house in Sitio Hacienda, Barangay Inabuan, and opened fire.

Manolito died instantly while his son died at San Francisco Municipal Hospital.

The same report said the police recovered 12 empty shells of a caliber 5.56 firearm, four empty shells of a caliber 9mm pistol and two slugs.

Police said the recovered evidence from the crime scene will be brought to the Philippine National Police Provincial Crime Laboratory for ballistic examinations.

Members of the Philippine Army’s 85th Infantry Battalion (IB) are conducting pursuit operations against the suspects who fled after the shooting.

According to Parayno, the older Alcantara was assigned to the Patrol Base Nanadiego, Mulanay and said NPA members were the main suspected attackers.

Firefight

Meanwhile, a firefight ensued between military forces and the communist rebels in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, resulting in the seizure of four firearms also on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) spokesman, said troops from the Philippine Army’s 84th IB under the 7th ID chanced upon a group of about 10 rebels, triggering a firefight at about 7:15 a.m. at Sitio Dalipawen, Barangay Bunga.

After the gunbattle, Nato said the communist fighters withdrew.

Soldiers recovered two M16 rifles, two magazines for an M16 rifle, one sweatshirt and foodstuff at the encounter site.

Nato said no casualties were reported from the government side while an undetermined number on the NPA were either killed or wounded.

“Nolcom troops will persistently keep the enemy on the run and outbalanced by conducting aggressive, relentless and focused military operations in identified NPA lairs in the areas of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon,” he added.

In a separate incident, one homemade shotgun with two ammunition and a homemade caliber 30 pistol were retrieved during a recent military operation at Sitio Pantol, Barangay Santa. Juliana in Capas, Tarlac.

The items were turned over by Ricardo David Morales, who had surrendered to the military.

WITH JERRY M. HERNANDEZ