Makabayan, LP lawmakers given ‘zero’ infra budget

AT LEAST 24 members of the House of Representatives – mostly from the erstwhile ruling Liberal Party and the militant Makabayan bloc – received “zero” appropriation for infrastructure projects in their districts under the 2018 budget, for being critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, a legislator from the opposition said on Wednesday.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, leader of the opposition bloc dubbed the “Magnificent 7,” said these 24 lawmakers were known for their “steadfast critical dissent and perceived waywardness.”

“Zero allocations are projected to punish and silence opposition legislators even as it is their constituencies who are deprived of the benefits of infrastructure development,” Lagman said in a statement.

The same practice however was done by the Aquino and Arroyo administrations, with the Budget department withholding the priority development assistance or pork barrel funds of some opposition lawmakers.

The pork barrel scheme has since been declared illegal by the Supreme Court, but lawmakers continue to identify specific public works projects in their districts for inclusion in the national budget.

President Duterte signed on Tuesday the P3.77-trillion 2018 General Appropriations Act, which he said was one of his “biggest Christmas gifts for the Filipino people.”

Not for ‘pet projects’

Lagman claimed the scrapped budgets were not for pet projects but for infrastructure in congressional districts under the 2018 National Infrastructure Program of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and part of the “Build, Build, Build” program of the Duterte administration.

“What would be adversely affected are the construction of roads and bridges; highways leading to tourism destinations; diversion roads to decongest traffic; flood protection like dikes and seawalls; and public buildings. What is worse is that highways and bridges for completion in 2018 would be left hanging and unfinished,” Lagman said.

He said the discarded projects were in the general appropriations bill approved on third reading by the House, but were deleted during the bicameral conference committee meetings, “reportedly upon instructions of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.”

Majority of the infrastructure projects have undergone bidding under the government’s advance bidding schedule, he claimed.

Lagman said all members of the Magnificent 7 bloc – himself, Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin, Caloocan City

Rep. Edgar Erice, Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr., Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, Samar Rep. Raul Daza and Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones – got zero allocations.

A source who asked not to be named told The Manila Times in a text message that members of the Makabayan bloc, composed of ACT Teachers party-list representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro, Gabriela party-list representatives Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas, Anakpawis party-list representatives Ariel Casilao, Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate and Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago were likewise given zero infrastructure budgets.

Also “punished” were Dinagat Islands Rep. Arlene Bag-ao, Quezon City representatives Jose Christopher

Belmonte and Jorge Banal, Quezon Rep. Vicente Alcala and Cavite Rep. Francis Gerald Abaya, all members of the Liberal Party in the “Super Majority” coalition; Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, Davao del Norte Rep.

Antonio Floirendo, Samar Rep. Milagrosa Tan, Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Aurora Cerilles and Agusan del Sur Rep. Maria Valentina Plaza.

The source said that the punishment of the Liberal Party members in the supermajority was a “show-cause order” for them to “toe the line.”

“[The punishment] is a test for former speaker Belmonte and what he can do about it,” the source said, referring to Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr., the Liberal vice chairman.

The source also said two representatives were included because of “personal grudges,” while Cerilles and Plaza were punished because Duterte lost in their provinces in the 2016 presidential election.

‘Ifugao are taxpayers, too’

Baguilat said in a statement the removal of the budget allocations was an indication of a “dangerous dictatorship.”

“My constituents in Ifugao are taxpayers too. The allocations would have improved the national roads to the rice terraces and poor upland communities,” he said.

Erice, in a text message, said he would question the removal of his budget in the courts and “fight it out until his last blood.”

“They are operating just like a thief in the night with sinister motives. Power has gone to their heads,” Erice said.

Tinio claimed pork barrel was “alive and well” under the Duterte administration.

“Despite the promise of change and assurances from [Budget] Secretary Benjamin Diokno and House Appropriations Committee chair Karlo Nograles that the national budget is ‘pork-free,’ it’s now plain for all to see that the House leadership has resorted to defunding the infrastructure projects of certain legislators as punishment for not toeing the administration line,” Tinio said in a statement.