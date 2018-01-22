The Manila Times Online

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar due to begin on Tuesday will be delayed, a Bangladesh official said. Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam Azad did not give a revised starting date for plans by his country and Myanmar to repatriate some 750,000 refugees who fled unrest and a military crackdown in Rakhine state. Azad said they have not made the preparations required to send back people and a lot of preparation is still needed. A “rigorous process” was required before repatriation could begin, including building transit centers and compiling a list of potential returnees for verification by Myanmar, he said. The repatriation process is expected to take two years.

AFP