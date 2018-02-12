Transport group to hold protest rally on Feb 19

TRANSPORT group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) announced on Monday that it would stage another protest rally against jeepney modernization on February 19.

According to Piston chief George San Mateo, the group is expecting that about 1,000 drivers and operators from Metro Manila would show up for the impending rally in Mendiola.

In a joint briefing with members from transport group No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition, the group expressed its dismay on the “never-ending glitches” at the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) in the middle of its fight against modernization.

“‘Pag sa jeep napakalupit [ng gobyerno], sa halip na tulungan nila. Pero pagdating sa bulok na MRT nila, ang hinihingi nila paunawa,” said San Mateo.

(When it comes to the jeepney, the government is harsh, instead of helping. But when it comes to the MRT, they ask for understanding.)

“Binabatikos namin ‘yung pamahalaan sa panglalait nila sa mga jeep namin na kung laitin nila bulok, umuusok…kala mo ang gagaling nila sa maintenance. Eh paano ‘yung sitwasyon ng MRT? Unlimited ang sources ng pera niyan sa maintenance. Pero…bulok na bulok,” he added.

(We are criticizing the government for looking down on our jeeps, which it has described as being dilapidated and smoke-filled . . . talk about government maintenance of the MRT. What about the situation of the MRT? There is unlimited sources of funds for maintenance but look how dilapidated the MRT is.)

The Piston chief reiterated that the fee for the maintenance of their jeepneys simply come from the drivers’ pockets.

The government recently asked Piston to follow the jeepney modernization plan, which mainly included replacing jeepney units with eco-friendly public utility vehicles (PUVs).

When The Manila Times asked the group how the upcoming protest rally will be different from the previous ones, San Mateo added that it would not paralyze commuters in the same way that previous transport strikes did.

“Ang pangunahing nagpaparalyze sa mga commuters ay ‘yang I-ACT (Inter-Agency Council on Traffic), at hindi kami,” he said.

San Mateo was referring to the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) initiative to address traffic, primarily through I-ACT’s Tanggal Bulok Tanggal Usok campaign by removing smoke-belching, dilapidated, and illegal PUVs on the streets.

Meanwhile, simultaneous protests will also be held in Bicol region, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Cebu and Baguio on February 19, Piston said.

The group also warned that the public must look out for a bigger transport strike on the first quarter of the year, once upcoming group initiatives against modernization have been finalized. GLEE JALEA