Over 38,000 evacuate homes as Mayon moves closer to ‘hazardous eruption’

MORE than 38,000 persons have been evacuated in the areas surrounding Mayon Volcano, as it continued to rumble, cough out lava, and spew ash and steam in what the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has described as “normal under Alert Level 4.”

Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, spokesman for the Albay Provincial Police Office, said on Tuesday that a total of 11,475 families or 38,785 persons were evacuated to 38 evacuation centers.

On Monday, the most active volcano in the country sent up a huge gray column of lava fragments, ash and steam 10 kilometers into the sky, prompting the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to raise its alert status to Red, which means all member agencies would be required to work 24/7.

Phivolcs also raised the alert level of Mayon volcano to 4 following the lava explosion and extended the danger zone to 9 kilometers from 8kms.

Mariton Bornas, Phivolcs’ chief science research specialist, said, however, that despite the increased seismic unrest, these activities shown by Mayon were “normal and consistent” under Alert Level 4.

“Sa alert level 5, pag sustained eruption mataas na ang eruption rate, malaki ang implication…at mas maraming nagcocollapse na pyroclastic materials sa mga ilog,” Bornas added.

(Under Alert Level 5, when the eruption is sustained and the eruption rate is high, the implication is huge . . . and a lot of pyroclastic materials will collapse into the rivers.)

An Alert Level 5 indicates a hazardous eruption is taking place, said Bornas.

As of posting time, Phivolcs has recorded two explosion-type earthquakes, 18 tremor events, 35 rockfall events and 2 “pyroclastic density currents” — a combination of gas and ashes coming from the lava flow in which the heat could reach from 800 to 1000 degrees Celsius.

Fountain-like lava also shot out of Mayon’s crater thrice on Tuesday morning — at 1:27 a.m., about 300 meters; at 1:32 a.m., about 600-meters; and at 4:55 a.m., about 500 meters.

Phivolcs science research specialist Mary Jane Catapang said that the lava fountain was followed by a “phreatomagmatic eruption” or a steam-driven eruption mixed with magma and water, which caused a whitish-gray smoke.

Residents in Legazpi also reported hearing numerous rumbling sounds after Mayon’s last explosion.

“Mayon’s rumbling sounds are heard here in Legazpi, ang lakas ng tunog parang gumugulong na mga bato na may [susunod]na kidlat,” Joan Pagao told The Manila Times.

(Mayon’s rumbling is like a huge rock being rolled, accompanied by lightning.)

Phivolcs renewed its warning to the public to refrain from entering the 9-km extended danger zone as rockfalls, landslides, and sudden explosions or dome collapse may generate hazardous volcanic flows.