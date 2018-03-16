Faeldon at it again: Senators abusing parliamentary immunity

DESPITE promising not to talk back, Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Nicanor Faeldon on Friday said some senators have been abusing their parliamentary immunity by accusing an “innocent” through their privilege speeches.

“Some of the senators don’t have the sincerity of also conducting themselves with utmost discipline as a statesman. They only know how to use that power of parliamentary immunity but [not]the responsibility to protect the innocent resource person,” Faeldon said in an interview over ANC news channel.

The former Customs commissioner was specifically referring to the actions of Senators Antonio Trillanes 4th and Panfilo Lacson, who accused him of alleged involvement in the smuggling of “shabu” worth P6.4 billion at the Bureau of Customs in 2017.

In the case of Lacson, Faeldon said, the former police chief had alleged that he and his subordinates received “tara” or bribe money when he was at the BoC.

“There is a clear abuse there of the parliamentary immunity. When you accuse, it’s alright with me, but when Senator Lacson delivered that privilege speech, stating those as facts, it would be a different story,” he said.

Faeldon said that Lacson, his former boss during their days as active military and police officers, had two options: Either he “failed” his validation of information or he was “out rightly lying to vilify people.”

As for Trillanes, Faeldon said that his former friend had abused the parliamentary immunity mandated under the Constitution when he was delivering speeches attacking several personalities, particularly President Rodrigo Duterte, which prompted the Pasay Prosecutor’s Office to charge him with inciting to sedition.

“I would like to review that case first or what he (Trillanes) had said, but when you use languages like that and hiding by simply saying ‘I have absolute parliamentary provided under the Constitution,’ that’s really what I am questioning,” Faeldon said.

“You can do better than citing the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people that there is due process and privilege speeches attacking innocent people using your parliamentary immunity to lie, malign and vilify people, that’s a violation of the guaranteed rights of the people,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES