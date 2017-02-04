387 Metro police sent to ‘reform training’

AS the police leadership started purging the Philippine National Police (PNP) of misfits in uniform, Metro Manila police commander Director Oscar Albayalde submitted on Friday the names of 387 policemen for “reform training.”

Albaylade said that after thorough assessment, it was determined that the policemen, composed of 15 police commissioned officers (PCO), 371 police non-commissioned officers (PNCO) and one non-uniformed personnel (NUP), need to be sent for training in Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters.

The clean-up of the scandal-ridden police organization was prompted by the abduction and murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo at the hands of rogue police officers.

But even before the scandal, Albayalde said that the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) has started intensified Internal Cleansing Programs from values formation seminars, retraining to investigation of cases since July 1 last year.

According to him, the NCRPO’s Regional Investigation Detection and Management Division (RIDMD), Regional Legal Service (RLS), Discipline Law and Order Section (DLOS), and counter intelligence units have worked together to fast-track the investigation and verification of reported erring cops and scalawags from Metro Manila.

From July 1, 2016 to January 30, the PNP official said the NCRPO has penalized and dismissed 46 policemen, suspended 63, and demoted four; 79 others were sent to Mindanao for reassignment.

“The reassignment in Mindanao is to remove these police officers from their sphere of influence.” Albayalde said.

The DLOS, he disclosed, is reviewing 897 administrative cases. These include 549 personnel charged with grave offenses, 327 less grave offenses, and 21 simple offenses. The Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division is evaluating 373 complaints involving police officers.

Albayalde echoed PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa’s assessment that police officers must internalize and strengthen their discipline, moral and spiritual foundation.

This is the reason why, Albayalde said, his unit is adding another one-and-a-half-month strict disciplinary training for all new police recruits before their deployment to the five districts of Metro Manila.

“This is a challenging time for us all but we remain steadfast. We will not falter from our anti-criminality campaign, we assure the public that we will continue campaigning for peace while we continue to labor in cleansing our ranks,” he emphasized.