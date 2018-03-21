The Manila Times Online

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has issued a resolution increasing the capacity limit and market share of power-generation companies (gencos) this year.

Under Resolution 4, Series of 2018, issued on February 27, the installed generating capacity limit nationwide is increased to 5,466.78 megawatts (MW) from 5,167.48MW last year.

The limit for Luzon is now 4,552.79MW; Visayas, 958.47MW; and Mindanao, 1,048.88MW.

The figures represent 30 percent of total installed capacity in the three power grids that rose to 21,867.12MW from 20,669.92MW.

Capacity for the Luzon grid is curently 15,175.97MW; Visayas, 3,194.89MW; and Mindanao, 3,496.26MW.

The limits should have taken effect by March 15.

It promulgated the resolution in line with “its mandate to promote free and fair competition in the generation and supply of electricity to achieve greater operational and economic efficiency and to ensure consumer protection and enhance the competitive operation of the markets for generation and supply of electricity,” ERC said.

The ERC is mandated to update the installed generating capacity (IGC) and market share limitations (MSL) annually.

“The setting of IGC and MSL per grid and national grid ensures consumer protection through the promotion of free and fair competition in the generation and supply of electricity,” ERC Chairman and CEO Agnes Devanadera said in a statement on Tuesday.

“ERC, as part of its monitoring activities, shall [continue to]monitor to ensure that no generation company or other entity violates or breaches the MSL per grid and national grid,” she added.

The regulator was conceived by Republic Act 9136, or Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira), as an independent regulator performing quasi-judicial, quasi-legislative, and administrative duties in the power industry.