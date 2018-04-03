$38M crystal meth seized on Thai border

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have seized a massive methamphetamine haul worth almost $38 million near the Laotian border, officials said on Tuesday, highlighting the kingdom’s role as a pipeline for drugs flooding through Southeast Asia.

Early Tuesday authorities found some 788 kilograms (1,737 pounds) of crystal meth—a high-purity form of the stimulant—in an abandoned pick-up truck in northern Chiang Rai province, the heart of the notorious “Golden Triangle” drug producing zone.

More than nine million meth tablets were also found in fertilizer bags inside the vehicle, some 100 meters away from the Mekong river that divides Thailand and Laos.

“Both type of drugs were found in the abandoned pickup truck… in Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai province,” a military official told Agence France-Presse, requesting anonymity.

He said the drug smugglers had already fled the scene while authorities have detained three Thai men suspected of preparing to move the cache to the next destination.

The Golden Triangle—a remote region where northern Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet—is a base for cartels who churn out huge quantities of opium and meth that are smuggled through porous borders to countries across Asia.

Commonly known as “ice,” crystal meth is a stronger form of the drug that sells for around $60-80 a gram in Thailand.

The drug is often smuggled south into Thailand, then on to Malaysia or even Australia— the world’s largest per capita consumer of crystal meth—where the price surges.

Ice’s lower-grade and cheaper cousin, the caffeine-laced meth pills known as “yaba,” is also massively popular across Asia.

