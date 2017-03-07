39 honest MIAA workers commended

THIRTY-NINE airport workers were commended for their honesty during the 35th anniversary of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA). Ed Monreal, MIAA general manager, said the workers are personnel of Airport Police Department (APD), Office for Transportation Security, Police, Bureau of Customs, security personnel of different agencies, transport, a well-wisher and job-order personnel who returned gadgets, cash and other valuable items left behind by passengers. Also lauded were three APD personnel responsible for the apprehension and prosecution of a robbery hold-up suspect. Special mention was the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center for its generous contribution and services to the Community Outreach Program as part of the MIAA’s Corporate Social Responsibility. Last month, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade gave P10,000 check each to honest employees who returned a huge amount of cash found within the NAIA terminals’ premises.