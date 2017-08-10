39 Makati students shine in Singapore math contest

Thirty-nine students from Makati City’s public elementary and high schools who joined the Philippine delegation at the 13th International Mathematics Contest held in Singapore from August 4 to 7 bagged numerous awards, including three gold medals, seven silver medals and 14 bronze medals.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay congratulated the students and reiterated the city’s continuing commitment to providing “quality and relevant education for all.”

“My warmest congratulations to our young achievers from Makati’s public schools who have once again brought honor to our city. Thank you for reciprocating our investments in your education. Your achievements fuel our resolve to develop globally competitive Makatizens through unlimited access to quality and relevant education,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

The Philippines ranked first in the competition, which included participants from China, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Australia and India.

The three students from Makati Science High School (MSHS) who won gold medals were Al Patrick Castro, Deanne Gabrielle Algenio and Reighne Clarence Evangelista.

Other MSHS students reaped silver medals, namely, Mark Andrei Elpedes, Miguel Angelo Gomez, Jan Paul Aplacador, Riana Francine Tario, Albert Timothy Go and Shazel Catherine Policarpio.

Rafael Oliveros of San Antonio National High School also took home a silver medal.

A total of 14 students from public schools in Makati brought home bronze medals, including MSHS students Joseph Benedict Gatmen, Leidovic Keth Gellang, Angelo Josh Cuaresma, John Robbie Laurio, Jarek Taberdo, Miguel Carlos Yapan, Lesmon Andres Saluta and Russell Lei Padayao.

Other bronze medalists were Leoj Phoebe Esquierdo (Bangkal High School) and five elementary-school students, namely, Michael Angelo Saluta (Pembo Elementary School), Laurence Hapin (Rizal ES), John Clarence Cruzado (West Rembo ES), Allainah Jade Pahunang (Comembo ES) and Jaoine Elinah Raguro (Bangkal ES Main).

Fifteen delegates from the city’s public schools received merit awards: Jaycee Sarza and Cody Arris Saloma of East Rembo ES; Vivien Shane Lozano, Pembo ES; Mark Stephen Beloro, South Cembo ES; Katrina Day Jimenez, Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino High School; and Zaira Mae Penoliar and Jesper Chris Tiongson, Gen. Pio del Pilar National High School.

Other merit awardees were MSHS students Reynald Karl Vidal, Chelsea Jemimah Gupo, Clarence Jay Tamaca, Trisha Denise Castillo, Czyril Hieras, Joshua Miguel Omugtong, Niño Philip Ramones and Sophia Isabel Algenio.

The city government provides free school supplies to all Makati public school students under its Project FREE (Free Relevant and Excellent Education). In addition to this, students at Makati Science High School each receive a P1,500-monthly stipend.

Meanwhile, a Math teacher at Makati High School was named the official representative of the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) in the Asean Bridge Program, which was launched recently by the Australian government in partnership with the Department of Education.

Owen Ombid is one of four Filipino teachers who qualified for the program after undergoing a series of interviews and demo teachings related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT). He is set to leave for Australia on August 12 together with three other teachers from schools in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Designed for teachers, the program is aimed at building inter-cultural relationships through ICT, giving them the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in ICT. It will send Filipino teachers to Australia, and also send teachers from Australia to the Philippines, for ICT training and cultural immersion.