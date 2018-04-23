Grab violating LTFRB order – lawmaker

A lawmaker on Sunday accused Grab of violating government regulatory order to remove a feature that allows drivers to see passengers’ destinations before accepting bookings.

Rep. Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list was referring to the order issued in 2015 by former Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board chairman Winston Ginez.

Ginez issued the order after thousands of commuters who were stranded in a heavy downpour complained that Grab drivers refused to accept passengers’ booking requests.

“This order from the LTFRB to remove the capacity to know the riders’ destination has been issued way back September 2015 because the LTFRB’s contention was that drivers would have the urge to refuse to accept a passenger booking if they know the destination. It has been three years and Grab has not been following this,” Nograles said in a radio interview.

“Grab has been defying the LTFRB. They have been above the law for so long. Should we let them get away with it?” he added.

Recently, Grab was accused of overcharging customers by imposing a fee of P2 per minute on the road.

It was also Nograles who exposed this extra charge.

The lawmaker discovered the hidden charges by asking for the breakdown of his Grab car fare receipt.

Grab admitted to imposing the fare hike but it argued that such surcharge was not detrimental to passengers.

Nograles said the LTFRB should also be held liable for allowing Grab to defy its order.

“The LTFRB should have called Grab’s attention way back. Now, they are addressing it. I hope that is not because it was a lawmaker who called their attention. Bottomline, Grab owes the passengers money due to overcharging and they should give it back to the riders,” Nograles said.