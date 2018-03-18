395 Cagayan Valley policemen promoted

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: A total of 395 police personnel in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) were promoted to the next higher rank after going through rigorous selection and screening by the Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) here. Senior Supt. Petronelli Baldebrin, PRO 2 deputy regional director for administration, said the promoted personnel were composed of 54 commissioned officers and 341 non-commissioned officers assigned to the PRO 2 headquarters and to different provincial and city police offices. Of the 54 commissioned officers, two were promoted to Superintendent, two to Chief Inspector, four to Senior Inspector and 46 to Inspector. Of the 341 non-commissioned officers, 37 are now Senior Police Officers (SPO) 3; five SPO 2; 9—SPO 1; 115 Police Officers 3 and 92—PO 2. Regional Director Jose Mario Espino presided at the donning of ranks and oath-taking of the promoted police officers held at the PRO 2 Grandstand.