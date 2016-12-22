3D mapping lights show wows Tarlac

TARLAC CITY: Gertrude Reebs was passing by the vicinity of the city hall when she saw an unusual sight on the façade of the building – a 3D mapping lights show. She said it is the first time such presentation was ever shown here.

She was elated and could not find words to explain it.

“I’m surprised. I think it was just some flashing lights but when I went closer, I clearly saw what it was. Beautiful. My first time,” Reebs said.

“I’ll bring my grandchildren here tomorrow to also see it. This may not be shown next year,” she added.

Another spectator, Jimmy Manalac, can’t get over in awe when he saw the presentation in Christmas motif.

“This is good. I thought this could be seen only in Manila or on TV but this could also be done here,” Manalac said, apparently wanting to finish the show.

Mayor Cristy Angeles said it is really the first time the city has featured such attraction as she welcomed the spectators to the lights show, thanks to many sponsors.

“This is the first time that we have this in Tarlac and at no expense for the city government because the sponsors had volunteered to make it possible,” according to the mayor.

She said the 3D mapping lights show was conceived out of her desire to give a different kind of entertainment to city folk.

By tapping her social media and events team to find ways about the concept, the lights show was realized.

“Now we have a show to watch that brings distinct joy to Tarlaqueños [Tarlac residents]. We will try to do this every year,” Angeles said.

The show, which features motion graphics and animation about Christmas–sleighs, fireworks, Christmas trees and lanterns–runs between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. until December 30 at the facade of the city hall building.

A social media sponsor said video projection mapping has the capacity to project any object on a screen.

Forget “flat” projection, as projection mapping has the ability to take a real-world object, such as a building, and project it on a wall without any distortion.

The show is a combined motion graphics, 3D animation and an occasional dash of video that playfully highlights, deconstructs, rotates, recontextualizes and generally manipulates a building’s usual geometry.

JERRY M. HERNANDEZ