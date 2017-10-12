3rd Asean convoy dry run set on Oct 15, expect heavy traffic in parts of Metro Manila–DILG

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) advised motorists to expect heavier traffic than usual on Sunday, October 15, when authorities hold the third convoy dry run in preparation for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in November.

Technical Working Group (TWG) Traffic Management Chairperson Emmanuel V. Miro said the Asean Security Task Force (ASTF) would lead the dry run to be implemented in parts of Makati, Taguig, Pasay, and Manila from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Miro said the third convoy dry run would have three routes: the first convoy will proceed to Manila Hotel; the second to Bonifacio Global City (BGC); and the third to The Manila Peninsula.

The starting point will be at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

From the three hotels, the convoys will proceed to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila, site of the Asean Summit. Affected roads are Jalandoni St., Arnaiz St., and V. Sotto St. in Pasay City.

Additional routes to be affected by the first convoy will be South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Skyway, Buendia Extension, J. W. Diokno Boulevard, and Roxas Boulevard.

The second convoy will pass through McKinley Street, and from 5th to 30th Streets in Taguig City.

The third convoy will affect Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue in Makati City.

Motorists are advised to expect disruptions in traffic along these roads as they are part of the Asean ceremonial lanes, the DILG said.

The first convoy dry run was conducted last September 24; the second was on October 8. After the third convoy dry run on October 15, two more are set on October 22 and 29 to test various scenarios, light conditions, and intervals. RJ CARBONELL