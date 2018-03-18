3rd Bonifacio workshop calls for applications

The UP Likhaan: Institute of Creative Writing is now open for submissions to the third Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio Writers Workshop, which will focus on the novel and will run from July 11 to 15.

A novel is an invented prose narrative of considerable length and a certain complexity that imaginatively deals with a human experience, usually through a connected sequence of events involving a group of persons in a specific setting.

Published and unpublished writers who are between 18 and 35 years old as of August 15 can apply. Twelve fellows—six writers in English and six in Filipino—will be chosen.

Entries must be a novel excerpt with a maximum of 10,000 words. Each entry must be accompanied by a synopsis, chapter outline, a short bionote not more than 150 words, and the author’s photo. The author’s name must not appear anywhere on the submitted work.

Novel excerpts incorporating speculative elements are also welcome.

Entries and the author’s complete portfolio must be e-mailed to albw.workshop@gmail.com. Deadline is April 11. Late entries will not be considered.

Successful applicants will receive a modest stipend, as well as board and lodging at the workshop venue in Quezon City.

For inquiries, contact Isa Lorenzo at (632) 981-8500 (2117) or e-mail albw.workshop@gmail.com.