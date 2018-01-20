3rd Dustin Johnson Junior attracts strong national field

The third annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship at the TPC Myrtle Beach next month will feature most of the top players from the Carolinas and many of the top juniors in the United States.

The field for the 54-hole tournament from Feb. 23-25 has been set, with the exception of three players from a qualifier next month in Myrtle Beach and any cancellations that will be replaced by alternates on a waiting list.

The tournament features 13 boys ranked in the top 100 in the US by either Golfweek or the Junior Golf Scoreboard, and seven girls ranked in the top 100. Registered players are from 22 US states, Canada and New Zealand.

The tournament has attracted nine of the top 10 boys in South Carolina and seven of the top 10 boys in North Carolina, and the top five ranked girls in South Carolina and two of the top five in North Carolina.

The Grand Strand will be represented by Coastal Carolina commitment Holden Grigg of Myrtle Beach in the boys competition and South Carolina commitment Smith Knaffle of Murrells Inlet in the girls competition. Coastal signee Brady Hinkle of Lancaster is also entered.

Tournament organizers, including course ownership and management company Founders Group International and the Dustin Johnson Golf School headed by Allen Terrell, provide a first rate experience and gifts for the participants.

“I think the field is going to be fantastic and the kids are going to love it,” said Scott Tomasello, events director for Golf Tourism Solutions, which is assisting with tournament operations. “It’s almost three times to four times better than each year prior. In terms of strength of field we’ve seen a huge increase, with Dustin’s presence being a key factor. Not just that but the experience he provides them. It’s first class.”

The tournament’s namesake made an appearance at last year’s tournament, but it could not be confirmed

Monday if he’ll be in attendance this year. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management, said his client’s schedule is not set that far ahead so he’s not sure if he’ll be at the event.

The tournament is the week of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., which Johnson usually skips.

Johnson took part last year in the pre-tournament player welcome banquet at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet, and took pictures with each participant and his 2016 U.S. Open trophy that he signed and had delivered to the players’ lockers.

He was also there for much of the first round, following Tristan Gretzky of Thousand Oaks, Calif., his de facto brother in law, for part of the round. Tristan is the brother of Johnson’s fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, and is entered again this year.

Florida has the most players with 18, and there are 30 from the Carolinas and four each from California, Ohio and Georgia. More than 30 registered participants have signed with colleges, including three with Clemson and eight with SEC schools, and numerous others are verbally committed to college programs.

The boys field features Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, N.C., a high school sophomore who is ranked 11th in the nation, as well as No. 26 and Clemson signee Jacob Bridgeman of Inman and No. 41 and UNC Charlotte signee Carson Ownbey of Chandler, N.C.

Defending girls champion and South Carolina commitment Skylar Thompson of Buford, Ga., has committed to defend her title, and will be challenged by Ashely Menne of Surprise, Ariz., who is ranked 18th in the nation, and Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Fla., who is ranked 21st in the nation despite being in just eighth grade.

Tournament organizers have set aside two boys spots and one girls spot for the top finishers in an 18-hole qualifying tournament for those not already in the field.

The qualifier will be held Feb. 10 at the Wild Wing Avocet Course. It can accommodate 84 players and 62 have already registered. The entry fee is $40 and the entry deadline is Feb. 6.