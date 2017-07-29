3rd Plaridel Cup tees off Aug. 1 at Wack Wack

The rescheduled 3rd Plaridel Cup of Samahang Plaridel tees off on August 4, at the Wack Wack Golf & Country Club.

Joining the tournament are the country’s veteran journalists and their friends who will test their prowess in the 18-hole, par-70 Wack Wack golf course in Mandaluyong City.

Tee off time is 8 a.m.

Round-trip PAL tickets and other prizes await the winners.

The 3rd Plaridel Cup is sponsored by San Miguel Corporation, Ayala Land, PAGCOR, Philex Mining Corp., Philippine Airlines, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Social Security System, South Forbes, GMA Network, Manila Water, Vitamax, The Turf Company and Golden Sky International Group Inc.

The tourney’s media partners include Manila Standard, Market Monitor and Business Mirror.

Last-minute registrants may get in touch with Nelly Lumbaca at the Samahang Plaridel secretariat through mobile number 09209286498 or email apjsamahangplaridel@gmail.com.

The P3,500 registration fee covers green fees, lunch, give-aways and raffle prizes.