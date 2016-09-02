3rd power plant to bolster Visayas grid

ILOILO CITY: Panay Energy Development Corp (PEDC) and the National Grid Corp of the Philippines (NGCP) have completed the synchronization of the new 150 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant with the Visayas Grid connected to the grid’s sub-station in Santa Barbara town.

Construction of PEDC-3 is expected to be completed before the end of this year as an important expansion of Global Business Power Corp (GBPC) and its subsidiary PEDC based in Iloilo City.

The GBPC is maintaining three power plants in Iloilo City – the diesel oil-based Panay Power Corp (PPC), PEDC’s 164 MW coal-fired power plant and the latest 150 MW coal-fired plant – all located at Barangay Ingore, La Paz district here.

According to GBPC, the synchronization milestone paves the way for the power generator’s target of commercial operation within the third quarter of this year.

GBPC president Rolando Bacani said the synchronization marks another step toward the fulfillment of continuing commitment to provide clean and efficient power to the Visayas region and contribute to its continued development.

PEDC-3 is already contracted to provide power through power purchase agreements with the Manila Electric Co., Iloilo Electric Cooperatives I, II and III and the Antique Electric Cooperative and Guimaras Electric Cooperative of the Panay-Guimaras Power Supply Consortium.

The third plant is seen as a boon to a region that needs more reliable power supply to cope with the rapid economic development not only in Western Visayas but also in the three other Visayas regions.

The Visayas Grid has at present an actual capacity of 2,100 MW that includes solar power sources.

