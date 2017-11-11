3rd Riviera Legends opens Nov 15

The 3rd Riviera Legends will tee off on November 15 at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang Cavite.

The refurbished Langer course of Riviera is considered one of the toughest courses in the Philippines.

The tournament will employ an individual Stableford mode of play.

Golfers verification at the course starts at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off begins at 8 a.m.

Entry fee is P500 for Riviera club members and P1,600 for guests and FPASGI or Senior Care members. The fee is inclusive of green fee, food and a raffle ticket.

Meanwhile, a mandatory P100 mulligan fee will be collected from the participants and can be use anytime except for the fun holes no. 8 (closest to the pin) and no. 14 (longest drive).

The Legends tournament will also feature an optional birdie contest for holes no. 4, 13, 15, and 17, which costs P50 per hole.

A golf clinic will be held from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. before the tournament proper.

To register call 09569366634.