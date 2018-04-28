3rd telco to be named after Duterte’s SONA

Consumers will have to wait a bit longer for an alternative to the PLDT-Globe duopoly but a third telco player will “definitely” be named before the end of the year.

Eliseo Rio, officer in charge of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), admitted that a self-imposed deadline of naming the new telco before President Rodrigo Duterte’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) was no longer feasible.

“The best thing that we can do is have at least the bidding process start before the SONA,” he told reporters at the sidelines of a technology conference.

“It’s not really a delay in the good sense because it will really define that the contender will be really credible one …,” he added.

The new player, Rio claimed, would be named “definitely before the end of the year.”

A P10-billion net worth requirement scrapped earlier in the year would be revived, he also said, in order to eliminate “those who are not serious players”.

The DICT is still crafting the terms of reference (TOR) for the auction, which will then have to be reviewed by an oversight committee.

Rio hinted of incentives for the third telco, which “will have that advantage over Globe and [PLDT’s] Smart”.

“While everybody will benefit from it … the most that will benefit will be the third player.”

“It’s not only tax incentives, it’s more on infrastructure … but it is still being studied,” Rio said.