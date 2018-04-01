3rd telco’s ‘commitment’ hangs

Commitment of a third telecommunication company (telco) to invest hundreds of billions of pesos in the Philippines is in doubt, the reason for delaying its entry into the country, according to Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar.

In a radio interview, Andanar over the weekend said around P300 to P400 billion is needed to establish the third telco company in the country.

“I think this is the big hurdle, the level of commitment of the telco to invest. We really need to see the investment, the amount that a third telco should and can invest in the Philippines,” he added.

Another issue, Andanar said, is availability of enough frequencies for the third telco to operate.

“From what I heard, the [radio frequencies]needed by the third telco are still lacking, but they will get there,” he added.

Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Inc., headed by Filipino tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, and Globe Telecom Inc. hold the majority of radio frequencies in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a speech during the 45th anniversary of the National Economic and Development Authority on February 6, threatened to audit the two telecommunication carriers if they keep on hindering the entry of the third telecommunication company into the country.

“Here in the [issue of]telecommunications, I do not want to brag but they had a lot of demands. I had a warning for these people, I told them, I send them this message, ‘Do not f— this government,’” Duterte said in the speech.

A few days later, PLDT returned one of its radio frequencies to be used by the third telco player.

“The most important thing here is that the government understands the need of the people to have a better service when it comes to telephoning, Internet services, voice and data that we need. The only way for our country really to also compete with other countries is to have a very efficient telecommunication service,” Andanar said.

“What is important here is the President already gave the thumbs-up on having the third telco and he wants it immediately. The DICT [Department of Information and Communications Technology], for their part, is doing everything they can to invite companies to build [a telco firm in the country]to fight the two other telco companies,” he added.

Andanar said he expects the third telco to be aggressively competitive and market-driven.

In a bid to “break the existing duopoly” in the country, President Duterte last November offered China the “privilege” to operate a third telco company in the Philippines.

The President also bared that India is also interested to enter the Philippine telco industry but at the time talks between the two countries were still “cold.”

Duterte originally wanted the third telco company to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter.

Also in February, Eliseo Rio Jr., DICT officer-in-charge, said the bid submission deadline for the third telco will be moved to April 18.

According to Rio, the extension will be needed because if the end-of-March deadline is forced, there might not be bidders.

On Thursday, Malacañang announced another postponement of the declaration of the third telco.

This time around, Duterte did not set another deadline, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said.

“Whether or not [Duterte] is happy [with the delay], that is the reality. What can he do? At least he prompted that actual steps be undertaken leading to the announcement in June,” Roque added.

“Had he not exercised the political will, we would still have bickering from the two duopoly and machinations and orchestrations against the third telecom,” he said.