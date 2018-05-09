3×3 hoops action explodes July 1

The Vivo HoopBattle Championship Philippines, backed by Vivo Philippines, will be held in selected Ayala Malls namely Glorietta, Trinoma, Market Market, Fairview Terraces and South Park from July 1 to 29.

Ayala Malls Synergies Inc. and ABS-CBN Sports have teamed up to bring China’s widely-popular HoopBattle Championship 3×3 (HBC) in the Philippines to provide Filipino teams an opportunity to shine in the 3×3 arena.

During a news conference at Japan Town @ Vertis Ginza located inside Ayala Malls Vertis North on Monday, it was announced that total of 48 teams will be selected to compete in the Philippine leg of the tournament.

Present in the press launch were AyalaLand Malls, Inc. synergies general manager Gabby Katigbak, HBC general manager Temple Deng, AyalaLand Malls Inc. president Rowena Tomeldan, Vivo vice president for Sales Hazel Bascon, Vivo brand director Annie Lim, and ABS-CBN Integrated Sports head Dino Laurena.

Aspiring teams can soon view the details of the league as well as download the application forms at www.hoopbattle.ph. Submission of application forms is on June 3, The final list of teams, which will be outfitted by Planet Sports in the tourney, will be announced on June 10.

HBC will be played under the strict guidelines of the FIBA. The top two teams will not only receive cash prizes but will also get an all-expense paid trip to China in October to compete in the HBC Final to against teams from China, where larger cash prizes are at stake. ABS-CBN S+A will air updates on the tournament on its daily sports newscast The Score and will broadcast the Hoop Battle Finals live on July 29.

HBC started in China in 2015 with the vision to highlight the best upcoming talents of basketball in the country. With its rising popularity, HBC has quickly expanded to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Chengdu, Kunming, Foshan, Hongkong, and Taiwan.