4.1-magnitude quake jolts Catanduanes

A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake hit Catanduanes on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake recorded at 11:14 a.m. was located 68 kilometers (km) northwest of Pandan with a depth of 10 km.

The quake was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

Intensity 2 was felt in Legazpi City while Intensity 3 was felt in Naga.

Phivolcs added that there was no reported damage or aftershocks in the region. GLEE JALEA