Tuesday, October 31, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»4.1-magnitude quake jolts Catanduanes

    4.1-magnitude quake jolts Catanduanes

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake hit Catanduanes on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

    Advertisements

    The quake recorded at 11:14 a.m. was located  68 kilometers (km) northwest of Pandan with a depth of 10 km.

    The quake was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

    Intensity 2 was felt in Legazpi City while Intensity 3 was felt in Naga.

    Phivolcs added that there was no reported damage or aftershocks in the region. GLEE JALEA

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.