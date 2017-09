MAGNITUDE 4.2 jolted Davao Oriental early Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its report, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the 3 a.m. quake was at Governor Generoso with 122 kilometers depth of focus. It is tectonic in origin.

Philvocs said no damage or aftershocks were reported. GEIAN ESPANOL