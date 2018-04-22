4.7-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Sunday morning.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake at 10:29 a.m. was 252 kilometers (km) east of Sarangani town with a depth of 114 km and tectonic in origin.
The tremor is not expected to trigger aftershocks or cause damage, Phivolcs said. GLEE JALEA
4.7-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental0
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Sunday morning.
Share.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.