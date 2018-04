A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani on Sunday morning. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was felt at 10:29 a.m. 252 kilometers east of the province. It had a depth of 114 km and was tectonic in origin. The tremor was not expected to trigger aftershocks or cause any damage, Phivolcs said.